Eagles OT Johnson inactive for opener vs. Washington

FILE PHOTO: Jan 25, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65) defends against Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (93) during NFC Practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been ruled inactive for the team’s season opener against the host Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Johnson, 30, has been nursing an ankle injury for much of training camp. He reportedly underwent a cleanup surgery on his ankle last month.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has started all 92 regular-season games in which he has played since entering the league in 2013.

The Eagles’ makeshift offensive line is already missing left tackle Andre Dillard (biceps) and right guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles). Multiple media outlets reported Sunday that fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle for the Eagles, who will slot Nate Herbig at right guard.

Philadelphia ruled out running back Miles Sanders (hamstring), defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey (foot) on Saturday. The Eagles added rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive end Casey Toohill to the list on Sunday.

Washington’s inactives include linebacker Thomas Davis, cornerback Kendall Fuller, quarterback Alex Smith, running back Bryce Love and offensive tackles David Sharpe and Saahdiq Charles.