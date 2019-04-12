Redskins linebacker Foster won't face suspension

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster will be fined but not suspended for his involvement in an incident that led to misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges that ultimately were dropped, the NFL announced Friday.

The league said Foster would be fined two game checks. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.29 million in the 2019 season.

The charges stemmed from an incident in Tampa on Nov. 24 when Foster was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. His former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, said Foster pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face at a Tampa hotel on the eve of the 49ers’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers released Foster the next day and the Redskins claimed him two days later. The NFL placed Foster on the commissioner’s exempt list, and he did not play the rest of the season.

“Following a thorough investigation, the evidence did not support a finding that Foster violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy in connection with the Tampa incident in November 2018. The NFL has returned Foster to the active roster from the Commissioner Exempt list. He may fully participate in all team activities,” the NFL said in a statement issued Friday.

Washington team president Bruce Allen said the team has told Foster it will not tolerate any further off-field incidents.

“The Redskins have put in place a comprehensive responsibility and accountability plan to help Reuben be successful on and off the field,” Allen said in a statement. “Elements of this plan include individual counseling, a structured living arrangement, weekly meetings with the club player engagement director, weekly meetings with our team chaplain, and targeted community service engagements.

“We have been very clear with Reuben that his past does not have to determine his future - but the responsibility is squarely on him to change. Reuben must fully adhere to the plan we have developed for him. Reuben knows that we simply will not tolerate any future conduct that is detrimental to the Washington Redskins organization or to the NFL.”

In a statement issued by the team, Foster said he understood the conditions.

“I accept the NFL’s decision and want to say that I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them,” Foster said. “Going forward, I will follow the plan outlined for me and work hard to earn back the trust of my teammates, the NFL, NFL fans, and the community. I know that my success is all up to me, and I am committed to not letting you down.”

A first-round draft pick in 2017, the 31st player selected overall, Foster had 29 tackles but no sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries or interceptions in the six games he played last season.

