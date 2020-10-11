Washington QB Smith sees first action since gruesome injury

Alex Smith replaced an injured Kyle Allen on Sunday, marking the first action for the Washington Football Team veteran quarterback since he sustained a compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula during a game in November 2018.

Oct 11, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball during warmups prior to the Washington Football Team's game against the Los Angeles Rams at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With Dwayne Haskins inactive, Smith served as the backup as Allen made his first start of the season versus the Los Angeles Rams. Allen, however, was injured prior to the two-minute warning of the first half after absorbing a hard shot to the arm from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey while running toward the sideline.

Washington announced at halftime that Allen was cleared to return.

Smith completed 5 of 6 passes for 35 yards to set up Dustin Hopkins’ 48-yard field goal as time expired to end the half. Los Angeles held a 20-10 lead at intermission.

Smith, 36, also popped right up without issue after he was sacked by Aaron Donald.

After the injury, which occurred on Nov. 18, 2018, in a game against the Houston Texans, Smith required 17 surgeries, many of them to fight a life-threatening infection. His injury and recovery were featured in an ESPN documentary released earlier this year.

The 49ers drafted Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in 2005, and he played seven seasons in San Francisco and five with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining Washington in 2018.

Entering Sunday’s game, Smith was 94-66-1 as a starter with a 62.4 percent completion rate, 34,068 passing yards, 193 touchdown passes and 101 interceptions.

Smith’s wife, Liz, and their three children were in the stands for his return.

--Field Level Media