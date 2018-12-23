Titans quarterback Mariota departs game with stinger

Dec 22, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and free safety Kevin Byard (31) during the national anthem before the game against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was knocked out of Saturday’s contest against the Washington Redskins due to a stinger, the team announced.

Mariota was injured late in the second quarter when he landed on his right elbow while being sacked by Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Mariota discussed the situation with the training staff before leaving the field.

Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota as quarterback.

Mariota also left a game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 due to a stinger.

He also suffered an elbow injury in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins that caused numbness in the fingers on his throwing hand. That injury caused Mariota to sit out the following contest against the Houston Texans.

—Field Level Media