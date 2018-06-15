Former NFL tight end Winslow Jr. arrested, charged with felony sex crimes

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested on Thursday and charged with kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy and oral copulation, residential burglary and indecent exposure, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s department.

University of Miami Hurricanes' tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. (L) is gang tackled after a reception by Rutgers University defenders Jarvis Johnson (R), Gary Gibson (95) and Nathan Jones (32) in the first half at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, November 22, 2003. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Police issued a warrant Thursday morning and arrested Winslow at his Encinitas, Calif., home shortly after 1 p.m. PT, before conducting a search of his house.

Winslow, 34, is charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary and one count of indecent exposure. No information was revealed about when the alleged crimes occurred.

Police lieutenant Michael Blevins told NBC San Diego that multiple victims are associated with the charges but declined to say how many. He added, per NBC San Diego, that the alleged incidents happened in the Encinitas area, but not in the mobile-home neighborhood where Winslow was arrested last week on suspicion of burglary.

Winslow was arrested on the afternoon of June 7 after police were called for a suspected break-in at Park Encinitas, a mobile-home park. A neighbor had reported a suspicious person entering a residence that wasn’t his, then leaving in a black SUV after being confronted. Winslow, who was a local prep star growing up in the area, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary and posted $50,000 bond that evening.

Denise White, Winslow’s publicist, said Saturday that his June 7 arrest “came down to a neighbor overreacting” and that her client “emphatically denies” any burglary attempt. She said Winslow was house-shopping for his wife’s mother, adding that his wife goes to church with the couple that lives in the mobile home near which he was seen.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said earlier this week the circumstances of the June 7 arrest were being investigated and that Winslow had given inconsistent and varied statements for why he was in the neighborhood.

Winslow’s arraignment for last week’s arrest was scheduled for Thursday. After the most recent arrest, it has been moved to Friday.

Winslow last played in the NFL in 2013 for the New York Jets, missing four games that season after being suspended under the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He was arrested later that year for possession of synthetic marijuana.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Winslow sixth overall out of Miami in the 2004 NFL Draft. He started 40 games in four seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. He also briefly played for the New England Patriots.

In 105 career games, Winslow finished with 469 catches for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Fame Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow.

—Field Level Media