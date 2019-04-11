Ex-Notre Dame, NFL running back Wood arrested on murder charges

FILE PHOTO: Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Cierre Wood runs a play as quarterback Everett Golson (back) watches during practice for the NCAA college football 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game in Davie, Florida January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Las Vegas after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to court records.

The alleged victim was the daughter of Wood’s girlfriend, identified by local media as 26-year-old Amy Taylor, who also was taken into custody Tuesday night at Summerlin Hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed 5-year-old La’Ravah Davis died at the hospital that night, KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reported.

Wood, 28, played in seven games in the NFL from 2013-15, carrying the ball five times for 12 yards. He was mostly on the practice squads in Houston, Buffalo, New England and Seattle. He also had three stops in the Canadian Football League after the NFL.

At Notre Dame, where he played from 2010-12, he rushed for 16 touchdowns and 2,447 yards in his career. He also had 52 receptions for 384 yards and two scores.

—Field Level Media