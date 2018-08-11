Bridgewater, Darnold sharp for Jets in preseason opener

The New York Jets’ preseason opener, a 17-0 home win over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, spiced up the already intriguing quarterback situation, as rookie Sam Darnold and veteran Teddy Bridgewater each threw for almost 100 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time.

Darnold, the third overall pick who didn’t sign with the team until late last month, is trying to show that he is ready to step in. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 96 yards.

Bridgewater, the former Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback, is trying to rebound after missing almost two seasons with a torn ACL and a dislocated kneecap. He connected on 7 of 8 passes for 85 yards.

Running back Isaiah Crowell caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater with 4:38 left in the first quarter, and wide receiver Charles Johnson grabbed a 14-yard pass from Darnold with 46 seconds to go before halftime.

Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan played one series, but star wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman did not take the field.

Kurt Benkert, a rookie out of Virginia, completed 9 of 17 passes for 125 yards for the Falcons, and veteran Matt Schaub completed all nine of his passes for 54 yards.

