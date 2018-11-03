NFL notebook: Bills' Anderson out for Sunday

The Buffalo Bills ruled quarterback Derek Anderson out for their Sunday game against the Chicago Bears, making Nathan Peterman the starter.

Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson (3) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson (concussion) was listed as questionable on the Friday injury report. He didn’t practice all week. Journeyman Matt Barkley, who was signed Wednesday, will be the backup quarterback against the Bears.

The Bills also announced that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (concussion) has been ruled out. He also was listed as questionable on Friday and didn’t practice this week.

Anderson and Edmunds both sustained the injuries Monday night during Buffalo’s loss to the New England Patriots. Anderson was starting in place of rookie Josh Allen, who remains out with an injury to his throwing elbow.

—The Arizona Cardinals released veteran quarterback Sam Bradford. The 30-year-old veteran started only three games for the Cardinals before he was replaced by rookie Josh Rosen.

Bradford completed 50 of 80 passes for 400 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions and lost a fumble on his final play with the team. For his efforts, Bradford received about $13.5 million, including a $10 million signing bonus for joining the team during the offseason.

Arizona also placed offensive lineman John Wetzel on injured reserve because of a neck injury. Wetzel appeared in eight games this year, starting five.

—The Oakland Raiders and defensive end Bruce Irvin reportedly are parting ways, the team’s latest move to cut ties with a veteran.

According to The Athletic, the Raiders cut Irvin on Saturday. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team told Irvin he will be released soon. Because Irvin was not on the NFL waiver wire on Saturday, he cannot be released until Monday afternoon, per Schefter. He then would go on waivers.

Irvin, 31, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Raiders in 2016 but saw his playing time diminish this season under new coach Jon Gruden. He played just nine snaps Thursday in the Raiders’ 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He played 24 snaps in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, also a loss.

—The Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Kyle Long on injured reserve because of a right foot injury.

Long, 29, will miss at least the next eight weeks but will be eligible to return for the season finale Dec. 30 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was injured when teammate Dion Sims landed on his leg during last week’s 24-10 win against the New York Jets.

To fill Long’s spot on the 53-man roster, the Bears promoted running back Taquan Mizzell from the practice squad. The former Virginia Cavalier appeared in three games last season with Chicago but did not record a carry.

—With Stefon Diggs questionable for this week due to a rib injury, the Minnesota Vikings promoted practice squad wide receiver Chad Beebe to the active roster. Beebe, an undrafted rookie from Northern Illinois, is the son of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe.

Chad Beebe made the team during a tryout camp in May. He was released Sept. 1 in the final roster cut to 53 players, but immediately re-signed the next day to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Offensive tackle Storm Norton was released to create a roster spot.

—Field Level Media