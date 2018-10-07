NFL notebook: Cowboys' Frederick put on illness list

The Dallas Cowboys have moved Travis Frederick to the non-football illness list and placed Terrance Williams on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Both moves had been anticipated.

Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) on the sidelines during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

To fill one of the roster spots, the team activated defensive tackle David Irving, who rejoins the Cowboys after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Frederick, a four-time Pro Bowl center, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system, during the preseason. With uncertainty over how soon he could return, the Cowboys kept him on the roster to start the season, but owner Jerry Jones said Friday the team had a better idea of how long Frederick would need to recover.

By going on the non-football illness list, Frederick can return to the roster in eight weeks — in time for the final quarter of the season.

—The Denver Broncos placed punter Marquette King on injured reserve with a thigh injury and will release him when he has recovered, according to multiple sources.

Colby Wadman will take his place on the roster and handle the punting duties Sunday when the Broncos meet the New York Jets.

The Broncos signed King to a three-year, $7 million contract in April after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders. King, 29, has disappointed in his first four games in Denver, averaging 44.1 yards on 20 punts.

—Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is officially out for Sunday’s game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Wake sat out practice Friday with a knee injury for the third straight day. He has been dealing with the injury for a couple of weeks but hasn’t missed a game since 2015. The team announced that Wake would remain behind in South Florida for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.

The 36-year-old Wake has just one sack in four games this season. He has 93 overall in 136 games during a career that began in 2009 after two seasons in the Canadian Football League.

—Free agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews will work out with Cleveland on Monday and with Arizona on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. The Tennessee Titans released Matthews on Sept. 27, at his request.

A seventh-round draft pick by Miami in 2012, he spent four seasons with the Dolphins and joined the Titans before the 2016 season, signing a three-year, $15 million contract. In August, the Titans and Matthews agreed on a one-year, $7.75 million contract extension.

He had a strong debut season with the Titans in 2016, catching 65 passes for 945 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, he caught 53 passes for 795 yard and four TDs. This season, however, his role in the offense had become limited. He caught just three passes for 11 yards in the first three games of the season.

—The New England Patriots released cornerback and punt returner Cyrus Jones, per the NFL transaction wire, for the second time this year.

Jones rejoined the Patriots on Sept. 19 and played 10 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams between Weeks 3 and 4, tallying five punt returns for 45 yards against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. He was inactive Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, as Julian Edelman returned from suspension and took over as New England’s punt returner.

A second-round pick by the Patriots in 2016, Jones was among the team’s final cuts on Sept. 1 and then joined the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad before the Patriots re-signed him.

—The New Orleans Saints released running back Mike Gillislee to open up a 53-man roster spot for veteran Mark Ingram, according to published reports.

Ingram missed the first four games due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He will make his season debut in Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Meanwhile, Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr., who has 12 grabs for 135 yards and two scores this season, has been ruled out against Washington with a knee injury.

— The New York Giants added defensive lineman Josh Mauro to the active roster and placed receiver/returner Stacy Coley on injured reserve, the team announced.

Mauro missed the season’s first four games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Coley is bothered by a hamstring injury. He didn’t catch a pass but returned two kickoffs for 27 yards and two punts for 6 yards in his lone game for the team. Coley joined the Giants on Sept. 19, one day after being released by the Minnesota Vikings.

—The Buffalo Bills promoted safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad to aid a secondary beset by injuries ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Safeties Micah Hyde (groin) and Rafael Bush (shoulder) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Both players were unavailable at practice this week.

To make room for Marlowe, the Bills released tight end Khari Lee. They also signed defensive tackle Robert Thomas to the practice squad after releasing him earlier in the week.

—Field Level Media