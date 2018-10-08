NFL notebook: Jags lose Grant on ugly day in Kansas City

There were lots of injuries around the NFL on Sunday, but no game saw more players go down than the Jaguars-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City.

Sep 9, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Corey Grant (30) rushes for yards against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

And no injury was bigger than that sustained by Jacksonville do-everything back Corey Grant. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Grant is feared to be out for the season after sustaining a Lisfranc foot injury in his team’s 30-14 loss.

The injury could force the Jags to search for outside help at running back. Starter Leonard Fournette sat out Sunday, the third game he has missed due to a bad hamstring. He has only 20 carries for 71 yards this season.

Also, Jags left tackle Josh Wells exited in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return, while safety Tashaun Gipson was knocked out of the game with a hamstring injury.

Across the sideline, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game that Laurent Duvernay-Tardif fractured his fibula, but the right guard is “not done for the year.”

Kansas City linebacker Justin Houston sustained a hamstring injury in the first half against the Jaguars and did not return, nor did safety Eric Murray (lower-leg injury), linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) and safety Armani Watts (groin).

—Los Angeles Rams wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp both missed the second half in Seattle after sustaining concussions. Cooks was concussed on a hard helmet-to-helmet hit in the final two minutes of the first half. Kupp was in on a failed Hail Mary to end the first half, though there was no word on whether he was hurt on that play.

Kupp was having a huge first half before his injury. He had six catches for 90 yards and a 6-yard touchdown grab.

—San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida, the NFL leader in yards per carry, was knocked out of his team’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals with an injured left ankle. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Breida sustained an ankle sprain and that X-rays were negative.

He entered the day with 313 yards on only 41 carries, good for a league-best 7.6 yards per carry. He had 56 yards on only eight carries Sunday, along with a 5-yard touchdown grab to open the scoring.

—Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan sustained a right foot injury in the second quarter against the Bills in Buffalo and did not return. After the game, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the two-time Pro Bowl lineman would be evaluated, but Lewan told the media, “It shouldn’t be a long-term thing. I just didn’t have any power. I couldn’t push off.”

—Other Sunday injuries: Denver cornerback Adam Jones sat out the second half with a leg ailment ... Jets corner Buster Skrine left the game with a possible concussion ... Cleveland receiver Rashard Higgins sustained a second-half knee injury and did not return... Tackle Laremy Tunsil left Miami’s game and went into the concussion protocol.

—Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Dee Ford were ejected in the second half against the Jaguars for separate incidents. Jones punched at the back of the leg of Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell following a third-quarter extra point, well after the play was over. Ford was called for taunting Blake Bortles following a sack by teammate Allen Bailey in the middle of the fourth quarter and was automatically ejected as it was his second unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty of the game.

—Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, away from the team since Sept. 20 as he deals with mental health issues, will not be returning “anytime soon,” Schefter reported. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters last week that Griffen would be out until at least Week 6.

—Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will have surgery this week to have a rod inserted in his fractured left leg, according to an NFL Network report. In the final year of his contract, he is expected to be healthy in time for free agency in March. He sustained the injury trying to stop a touchdown in Arizona last week.

—The Bills are on the verge of signing veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to serve in a mentor role for rookie Josh Allen, ESPN reported. The 35-year-old Anderson, expected to sign Monday, spent the past seven seasons with the Carolina Panthers, backing up Cam Newton.

—Field Level Media