NFL notebook: Jones says no coaching changes in Dallas

Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones said late Monday night.

FILE PHOTO: Jerry Jones, owner of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian/File Photo

“I very candidly didn’t see this coming,” Jones said following his team’s 28-14 home loss to Tennessee on Monday Night Football after coming off a bye week. “I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you’re halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there’s a future ahead of you, then you’ve picked the wrong world to operate in.”

At 3-5, the Cowboys are only two games out of first place in the NFC East with eight games to play. But their offense, which has led to heavy criticism of Garrett and Linehan by the fan base, ranks 27th in total offense and managed only 297 yards Monday.

—Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd plans to file suit against Dr. James Andrews over what the 27-year-old claims was a knee surgery gone wrong.

Floyd, according to multiple reports, was to file the $180 million lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday against Dr. Andrews, the Andrews Institute for Orthopedic Surgery and others, claiming a 2016 routine arthroscopic procedure turned into a career-ending operation.

Floyd’s attorney, Brad Sohn, says that his client expected to undergo a scope of his knee that would require a recovery time of no more than one month, but once he was on the operating table, doctors determined Floyd needed microfracture knee surgery. According to Floyd, when surgical assistants administered a pain blocker, muscle tissue and nerves around the knee were paralyzed.

—Nick Mullens will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when they host the New York Giants on Monday night, Mullens announced to reporters after practice. He said coach Kyle Shanahan told him he was the starter, and Mullens took the reps with the first team.

Mullens, 23, made his NFL debut last Thursday and led the 49ers (2-7) to a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 with three touchdowns, and he didn’t turn the ball over.

On the other side of the field Monday night, struggling Eli Manning will start under center for the Giants, New York head coach Pat Shurmur announced. Alex Tanney is the backup quarterback. Rookie Kyle Lauletta has not been active for a game this season and faced internal discipline from the Giants for his arrest heading to practice last week.

—The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Geronimo Allison on injured reserve and released safety Jermaine Whitehead less than 48 hours after Whitehead slapped Patriots center David Andrews in the head during Sunday night’s game and drew an ejection.

Allison suffered a groin injury at practice last week and did not play in the team’s 31-17 loss at New England. He will require surgery for the injury and was placed on injured reserve. The move means he has to sit out at least eight weeks, so the only way he can play again this season is in the playoffs.

The club also promoted cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad and signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.

—Defensive end Bruce Irvin cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent. He had $3.8 million left on his contract with the Oakland Raiders when they cut him.

Irvin could draw interest from teams looking to bolster their pass rush, including his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. But according to reports, the Atlanta Falcons — coached by Dan Quinn, Irvin’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks — emerged as a favorite to add Irvin.

—The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Bruce Ellington, waived running back Ameer Abdullah and re-signed fullback Zach Zenner.

Ellington, a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans after two seasons with the 49ers. He has 56 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games. Abdullah was a second-round pick in 2015 but was active in only three games this season.

— Patriots running back Sony Michel, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, could be back in the lineup Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The rookie has 422 yards and four touchdowns on 95 carries in six games.

—The Kansas City Chiefs activated strong safety Daniel Sorensen from injured reserve. There is a chance Sorensen will play this week against the Arizona Cardinals after practicing the past two weeks. The Chiefs were facing a deadline to activate Sorensen or lose him for the season.

—Field Level Media