NFL notebook: Thomas breaks leg, makes obscene gesture

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Sunday after what head coach Pete Carroll confirmed after the game was a fracture in the All-Pro’s lower left leg.

As he was being carted off, the 29-year-old Thomas made an obscene gesture toward his own team’s sideline, raising his middle finger. It was unclear for whom the gesture was intended, as Thomas was on the other side of the field near the Arizona Cardinals’ sideline.

Thomas has been involved in a pay dispute with the Seahawks, holding out of training camp.

Thomas went down in the end zone as the Arizona Cardinals scored a touchdown on a 22-yard Josh Rosen pass to Chad Williams with 8:59 left. He stayed down in a lot of pain before being put on a cart with his left leg in an air cast. Players from both teams showed their support as he was taken off the field.

—The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone from taking calls on holdout running back Le’Veon Bell to making them, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers have yet to receive an acceptable offer for Bell, who has refused to report to the team or sign his franchise tender after getting tagged for the second consecutive offseason.

With the trade deadline just a month away, the Steelers are now contacting teams and letting them know they want a second-round pick and a “good” player in return for Bell, per the report.

—Tight end Rob Gronkowski left the New England Patriots’ win over the Dolphins in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Gronkowski was listed as questionable to return but never did, as the game was well out of hand in a Patriots blowout. He had previously been listed as questionable to suit up for the game, also with an ankle injury, but it was unclear if the injury was to the same ankle.

—Tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off the field during the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a gruesome right ankle injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported later Sunday that Eifert has a broken ankle and will require season-ending surgery.

Eifert went down and was in obvious pain after his right foot was caught underneath him and bent unnaturally while he was tackled by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. He was immediately tended to by trainers, and players from both teams crowded around to offer support as he was loaded onto the cart and taken off.

—Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was active for the game against the New York Jets but didn’t last long before aggravating his right hamstring injury.

Fournette, who missed the previous two games because of the ailment, experienced tightness in the hamstring area during the first half and departed the game. The Jaguars initially said he was questionable to return before later ruling him out.

—Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor was inactive at Oakland. Baker Mayfield made his first career start against the Raiders, and Drew Stanton served as the No. 2 QB. Taylor sustained a concussion in Cleveland’s last game on Sept. 20 and cleared protocol, but was also battling a back issue.

—Sam Bradford went from starter to inactive No. 3 quarterback for the Cardinals in the span of seven days.

Rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick, debuted as the starter for the Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks. With Bradford inactive, Mike Glennon was the No. 2 quarterback.

—The San Francisco 49ers aren’t expected to pursue a high-profile quarterback in the wake of the devastating injury sustained by Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Schefter.

Instead, they plan to stick with C.J. Beathard, who started five games as a rookie last season before being replaced by trade acquisition Garoppolo. Beathard got the start Sunday.

The 49ers’ injury woes continued against the Los Angeles Chargers when left tackle Joe Staley (knee) and wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee) exited.

—Indianapolis Colts veteran Adam Vinatieri is now the NFL’s all-time leader in field goals.

With a 42-yarder against the Houston Texans in the second quarter, Vinatieri booted Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen to second place on the all-time list. He also connected on a 44-yard field goal later in the game, which the Colts lost in overtime, 37-34.

Vinatieri, who turns 46 in December, now has 567 career field goals. He has 2,519 career points and needs just 26 to pass Andersen (2,544) for the most points scored in NFL history.

—Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton left the game against Houston because of a hamstring injury, and his status for Indianapolis’ Thursday game against the New England Patriots is in doubt, according to coach Frank Reich.

Hilton first came out of the contest due to a chest injury that led him to head to the locker room in the first half. He returned and amassed four receptions for 115 yards before leaving for good due to the hamstring issue.

—Guard T.J. Lang left the Detroit Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a concussion.

—Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain (knee) and center Daniel Kilgore (arm) each left the team’s game against the Patriots early and did not return.

—Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett exited in the fourth quarter against the Bengals due to an ankle injury.

