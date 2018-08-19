NFL notebook: WR Gordon says he's ready to rejoin Browns

Troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon thanked the Cleveland Browns and the NFL family as he announced himself ready to join the team in training camp Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 9, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“Thank you for your love, support, and most importantly your patience as I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health,” he wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

Gordon, who was away from the team for four weeks, reportedly had been undergoing additional counseling to help with his mental health and anxiety, according to ESPN. Gordon previously had been in a drug treatment rehabilitation plan in Gainesville, Fla., working with the same counselors who helped him during a 90-day inpatient rehab stay last summer and fall.

In a statement from the team, Browns general manager John Dorsey said Gordon will join team meetings and work on conditioning while he gradually works his way back into other activities.

Gordon has been on Cleveland’s non-football illness reserve list after he signed a one-year exclusive rights free agent contract for the 2018 season worth $790,000. Gordon will make the minimum salary for a player with two accrued NFL seasons. While Gordon was drafted in the 2012 supplemental draft, he missed the majority of two full seasons serving NFL suspensions for drug use.

Suspensions have cost him 56 out of 96 possible games.

—Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, recovering from a season-ending knee injury and surgery in December, has been cleared to resume 11-on-11 work in practice on Sunday, according to ESPN.

Wentz reportedly met with the team’s medical staff and coach Doug Pederson before getting the go-ahead. Wentz still is unlikely to play in the preseason as the team tries to get him ready for Week 1.

Wentz has been working only in “controlled environment” drills during preseason practice after participating in team drills to start training camp.

Meanwhile, the Eagles received good news on quarterback Nick Foles, who replaced Wentz last December and guided the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Foles’ shoulder injury suffered during Thursday’s preseason game is minor and won’t require a prolonged recovery, according to NFL.com.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 16, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) in the second half as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Patriots defeated the Eagle 37-20. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

—Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in the area of his right thumb and wrist, according to multiple reports.

Grimble suffered the injury in a recent practice. The club is hoping he will be back for the season opener on Sept. 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

Grimble has 16 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games over two seasons with the Steelers.

Starting tight end Vance McDonald (foot) also is expected to miss Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Jesse James is the squad’s only healthy tight end with a catch in an NFL game.

—Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson is being treated for a concussion after taking a knee to the head vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

On a first-quarter play at the goal line, Nelson was injured when Falcons tight end Austin Hooper tried to hurdle the corner back and inadvertently kneed him in the head. Nelson left the game for evaluation and did not return.

Heading in to his fourth season, Nelson, 25, is projected to start as one of the outside corners for Kansas City.

A third-round pick in 2015, Nelson has played in 36 games (22 starts) and has 20 passes defensed and 106 tackles in his career.

—Detroit Lions former Pro Bowl linebacker Paul Naumoff died at his home in Lenoir City, Tenn., on Friday. He was 73.

Naumoff played 12 seasons for the Lions from 1967-78. He was a third-round draft pick in the 1967 NFL Draft from Tennessee.

The Columbus, Ohio, native was a consensus first-team All-American after his senior year with the Vols. He made a key tackle of Syracuse’s Larry Csonka to prevent a touchdown in Tennessee’s 18-12 Gator Bowl victory in 1966.

Naumoff, who once played in 142 consecutive games and only missed two games in the final 11 years of his NFL career with the Lions, was named to the Pro Bowl in 1970. He was the Lions’ defensive MVP in 1975.

