NFL: Patriots earn bye, Eagles reach playoffs on final day of season

Dec 30, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the New York Jets in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots crushed the New York Jets 38-3 on Sunday to secure a first round bye in the playoffs while the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Washington Redskins 24-0 to set up a meeting with the Bears in Chicago.

The lowly Jets had no answer for Tom Brady and the resurgent Patriots offense as the five-time Super Bowl champion threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns on a chilly day in Foxborough, where the team were a perfect 8-0 this season.

“It was a great way to finish the year with two wins at home against our division opponents after two pretty tough losses,” Brady said after his squad clinched a first-round bye for a record ninth consecutive year.

“We showed some resilience and we’re going to need it going forward.”

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-24 to set up a showdown next week in Dallas after the Cowboys edged the New York Giants 36-35.

The Saints (13-3) will have a first round bye and home field advantage at the Superdome in New Orleans throughout the playoffs despite losing 33-14 to the Carolina Panthers in a game that had little consequence for the NFC South champs.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the number one seed in the AFC for the first time in over two decades on the back of another superb effort by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the team to a 35-3 dismantling of the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs will have a week off while they await their divisional-round opponent, who will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the AFC West champs.