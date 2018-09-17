NFL roundup: Chiefs' Mahomes fires six TD passes

In a game with wild swings and pass-happy quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and six touchdowns Sunday to lead the Kansas City Chiefs past the host Pittsburgh Steelers 42-37.

Sep 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Kansas City won 42-37. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs (2-0) blew a three-touchdown lead, went back up by 14 points and held on. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce had 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes has set an NFL record with 10 touchdown passes through the first two games of a season, and he finished with more touchdown passes than incompletions (five).

Ben Roethlisberger was 39 of 60 for 452 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for another score. Jesse James had 138 receiving yards with a touchdown for Pittsburgh (0-1-1), and JuJu Smith-Schuster added 121 yards and a touchdown.

Jaguars 31, Patriots 20

Blake Bortles passed for 377 yards and four touchdowns as host Jacksonville avenged last season’s loss in the AFC Championship Game with a win over New England.

Keelan Cole caught seven passes for 116 yards and one touchdown for the Jaguars (2-0), his third career 100-yard receiving game. Donte Moncrief, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Dede Westbrook also caught scoring passes for Jacksonville, which defeated the Patriots for the first time in eight all-time regular-season meetings.

Tom Brady passed for 234 yards for the Patriots (1-1) and threw two touchdown passes to wideout Chris Hogan. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, subject to recent criticism from Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey, had just two receptions for 15 yards.

Broncos 20, Raiders 19

Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal in the final seconds, and host Denver rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Oakland.

Case Keenum completed 19 of 35 passes for 222 yards, 62 of which came on the drive that set up the winning field goal. Keenum and Royce Freeman ran for scores for the Broncos (2-0).

Derek Carr was 29 of 32 for 288 yards and a touchdown pass as Marshawn Lynch and Seth Roberts scored for Oakland (0-2), which remained winless in the return of head coach Jon Gruden. The Raiders blew a 12-point, second-half lead against their division rivals.

Vikings 29, Packers 29 (OT)

Kirk Cousins came close to delivering a dramatic comeback in the second half, but visiting Minnesota and Green Bay settled for a tie.

Cousins, who had 425 passing yards and four touchdowns, set up the Vikings (1-0-1) for a game-winning 35-yard field goal, but rookie Daniel Carlson missed wide right to end the game. That was his second missed field goal in overtime and third on the day. Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed a 52-yard field goal wide left as time expired in regulation.

Cousins guided Minnesota to 22 points in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings downfield to tie the game at 29 with a two-point conversion toss to Stefon Diggs that followed Adam Thielen’s 22-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left. Aaron Rodgers, playing with an injured left knee, was 30 of 42 for 281 yards for the Packers (1-0-1).

Falcons 31, Panthers 24

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta offense bounced back impressively from a subpar outing in the season opener, recording touchdowns on all four red-zone possessions in a home victory over Carolina.

Sep 16, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) puts a spin move on New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31) for a first down during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan, who frequently misfired in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Falcons (1-1) defeated the Panthers (1-1) for the fourth straight time in Atlanta and fifth in six games overall.

Ryan completed 23 of 28 passes for 272 yards and Tevin Coleman, filling in for Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman, gained 107 yards on 16 carries, becoming the first player to rush for 100 yards against Carolina in 22 games. Panthers QB Cam Newton was 32 of 45 for 335 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

Buccaneers 27, Eagles 21

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw four touchdown passes, and host Tampa Bay held on to defeat defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia and move to 2-0.

Fitzpatrick, who also tossed four touchdown passes against the New Orleans Saints last week, became the first quarterback in league history to throw for at least 400 yards and four touchdowns in consecutive games to open a season.

Quarterback Nick Foles received his second straight start for the Eagles (1-1) in place of injured starter Carson Wentz and completed 35 of 48 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown.

Cowboys 20, Giants 13

Dak Prescott made a big early statement, and the Dallas defense dominated New York for a win at Arlington, Texas.

Prescott launched a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the game’s third play from scrimmage. The former Rams receiver’s first catch as a Cowboy made it 7-0 just 94 seconds into the game. Prescott completed 16 of 25 passes for 160 yards and added a career-high 45 rushing yards.

The Cowboys (1-1) sacked Eli Manning six times and held the Giants to 255 yards of offense. New York is off to its fourth 0-2 start in the past five years.

Dolphins 20, Jets 12

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and visiting Miami held on for victory against New York and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.

Tannehill was 17 of 23 for 168 yards, but he absorbed four sacks and the Dolphins (2-0) didn’t score in the second half after building a 20-0 lead.

Darnold couldn’t get New York (1-1) into the end zone enough despite completing 25 of 41 throws for 334 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and was intercepted twice.

Chargers 31, Bills 20

Philip Rivers threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Los Angeles in a win over Buffalo in Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen’s starting debut.

Rivers was surgical in the first half, completing 15 of 16 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He finished 23 of 27 and did not throw an interception. Melvin Gordon found the end zone three times for the Chargers (1-1).

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen was 18 of 33 passing for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first career start for the Bills (0-2). He connected with Kelvin Benjamin on a 3-yard pass for his first career touchdown with 38 seconds left in the game.

Titans 20, Texans 17

Blaine Gabbert orchestrated a late drive that resulted in a field goal to give Tennessee a tight victory against visiting Houston.

Ryan Succop’s 31-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining broke a tie, capping a 62-yard drive that consumed 12 plays and nearly six minutes. The Texans (0-2) reached Tennessee territory but they were out of timeouts and couldn’t get another play off after making it to the Titans 21-yard line on the last snap.

The Titans (1-1) were led by Gabbert, who had less than 100 passing yards until the game-winning drive. He was filling in for quarterback Marcus Mariota, whose status had been in question after sustaining an elbow injury a week earlier. Gabbert ended up 13 of 20 for 117 yards.

49ers 30, Lions 27

Matt Breida rushed for a career-best 138 yards, and Robbie Gould set a franchise record for most consecutive made field goals with a 3-for-3 effort Sunday afternoon, propelling San Francisco over Detroit in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and remained unbeaten in home games in his 49ers career with a third straight win as San Francisco (1-1) rebounded from an error-filled loss at Minnesota with a turnover-free performance.

Matthew Stafford amassed 347 passing yards and three scores for Detroit (0-2). He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. and a 15-yarder to Michael Roberts in the final 8:36 to rally the Lions, down 30-13 at one point, to within three.

Saints 21, Browns 18

Drew Brees connected on a pair of short touchdown passes to Michael Thomas in a six-minute span of the fourth quarter, and Wil Lutz kicked a 44-yard field goal with 21 seconds to lift host New Orleans over visiting Cleveland.

The Browns (0-1-1) had a chance to force overtime for the second consecutive week, but Cleveland kicker Zane Gonzalez pushed a 52-yard field-goal attempt wide right with three seconds remaining. Gonzalez also missed two extra points and a 44-yard field-goal attempt earlier in the game.

After the two Brees-Thomas scores, the Browns drove 75 yards to tie the game 18-18 on a 47-yard pass from Taylor to rookie Antonio Callaway with 1:16 left. However, Gonzalez hooked the potential go-ahead extra point to the left. Brees then took the Saints 49 yards in six plays, and Lutz nailed his 44-yarder, putting the Saints (1-1) up 21-18 with 21 seconds left.

Colts 21, Redskins 9

Andrew Luck threw a pair of touchdown passes, and the Indianapolis defense kept host Washington out of the end zone.

After surrendering 34 points to the Bengals in Week 1, the Colts (1-1) contained Alex Smith and Co. Smith passed for 292 yards, but Washington (1-1) was 5-for-15 on third down and 0-for-2 in the red zone.

Adrian Peterson, who ran for 96 yards in Week 1, was held to 20 yards on 11 carries, and the Redskins gained just 65 yards on the ground. Luck completed 21 of 31 passes for 179 yards and was intercepted twice.

Rams 34, Cardinals 0

Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns, and Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and a score as host Los Angeles rolled over Arizona.

The Rams’ defense held the Cardinals to 60 yards of total offense in the first half and 137 for the game. It was the second consecutive season the Rams (2-0) pinned a shutout on the Cardinals (0-2), doing so last year in a game at London.

The Cardinals’ offense did not cross the 50-yard line until quarterback Sam Bradford connected on a pass with Ricky Seals-Jones on the second-to-last play of the game.

—Field Level Media