NFL roundup: Rams, Chiefs improve to 5-0

Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams remained undefeated with a 33-31 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a game involving six lead changes.

Oct 7, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Cairo Santos kicked a 39-yard field goal with 6:05 remaining to provide Los Angeles the final margin of victory. The Rams (5-0) opened up a three-game lead in the NFC West over the second-place Seahawks (2-3), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Gurley was limited to 77 yards on 22 carries on the ground. He had four catches for 36 yards to exceed 100 yards of total offense. Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice.

Instead of punting the ball away on fourth-and-1 from their own 42-yard line with 1:39 left and holding a two-point lead, the Rams decided to go for it. Goff gained a first down on a quarterback sneak to clinch the victory.

Chiefs 30, Jaguars 14

Patrick Mahomes passed for 313 yards and rushed for a touchdown as unbeaten Kansas City thumped visiting Jacksonville.

The 300-yard performance was the fourth straight for Mahomes and marked the first time in 16 games the Jaguars (3-2) allowed a passer to fire for 300 yards. Mahomes had two interceptions and no touchdown strikes.

Kansas City (5-0) capitalized on five takeaways, scoring on a 20-yard interception Chris Jones returned after the defensive tackle jumped a screen pass attempted by Blake Bortles. The Jacksonville quarterback threw for a career-high 430 yards and set a team record with 61 pass attempts but had a career-high four picks.

Vikings 23, Eagles 21

Kirk Cousins was 30 of 37 for 301 yards and a touchdown to lead visiting Minnesota past Philadelphia, helping the Vikings avenge a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in last year’s NFC Championship Game.

Adam Thielen had 116 receiving yards and a touchdown for his fifth straight 100-yard receiving game to open the season, becoming the first player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to achieve the feat.

Dan Bailey converted three field goals, though he missed two others, and the Vikings (2-2-1) snapped a two-game losing streak. Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz was 24 of 35 for 311 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles (2-3) dropped their second in a row.

Texans 19, Cowboys 16 (OT)

DeAndre Hopkins’ whirling, twirling 49-yard reception set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 36-yard field goal in overtime as Houston defeated visiting Dallas.

The Texans (2-3) have won two straight for the first time since December 2016. They defeated their Texas rivals for the first time since 2002.

Fairbairn’s fourth field goal of the night came with 1:55 left in the extra period, after the Cowboys (2-3) had failed to score on the opening possession. The Texans limited the NFL’s rushing leader, Ezekiel Elliott, to 54 yards on 20 carries.

Steelers 41, Falcons 17

Oct 7, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns to help Pittsburgh down visiting Atlanta.

Conner also had four catches for 75 yards, and Antonio Brown added six catches for 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ben Roethlisberger completed 19 of 29 passes for 250 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for the Steelers (2-2-1).

Matt Ryan went 26 of 38 for 285 yards and a touchdown for Atlanta (1-4), which was outscored 28-7 in the second half.

Lions 31, Packers 23

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes, LeGarrette Blount scored on two short-yardage runs, and host Detroit took a 24-point, first-half lead and held on to defeat sloppy Green Bay.

Stafford passed for 183 yards, and Kenny Golladay caught four passes for 98 yards and a score for Detroit (2-3). Rookie Kerryon Johnson rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries before departing in the second half with an ankle injury.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 442 yards and three touchdowns but also lost two fumble for the Packers (2-2-1). Mason Crosby missed four of five field goal attempts and an extra point. Davante Adams caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers 33, Giants 31

Graham Gano booted a 63-yard field goal with one second to play, giving Carolina a dramatic victory against visiting New York at Charlotte, N.C.

Cam Newton threw two touchdown passes and overcame a couple of interceptions. Newton was 21 of 35 for 237 yards as the Panthers (3-1) won for the third time at home.

Eli Manning threw 15 yards to running back Saquon Barkley for a touchdown with 1:08 remaining, and with the ensuing extra point giving New York a 31-30 lead, it looked as if the Giants (1-4) would pull off a comeback victory. However, Newton led the Panthers 30 yards in eight plays to set up Gano’s winning kick.

Jets 34, Broncos 16

Isaiah Crowell scored on a 77-yard touchdown run and finished with a team-record 219 rushing yards for New York, which rode a spate of big plays to a home win over Denver.

The Jets (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak while handing the Broncos (2-3) their third straight loss.

Crowell’s first touchdown run — which was 1 yard shy of the franchise record — jump-started a 21-point quarter for New York, which took control when rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and third-year wide receiver Robby Anderson hooked up for touchdowns of 76 yards and 35 yards.

Chargers 26, Raiders 10

Philip Rivers passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns to lead Los Angeles to victory over visiting Oakland.

Rivers completed 22 of 27 passes while registering the 59th 300-yard passing outing of his career. The 36-year-old quarterback owns a 17-8 career mark against the Raiders.

Austin Ekeler and Virgil Green caught touchdown passes for the Chargers (3-2). Melvin Gordon rushed for a score and totaled 120 yards (58 rushing, 62 receiving), while Melvin Ingram recorded his first career interception and also had one of his team’s three sacks.

Cardinals 28, 49ers 18

Haason Reddick knocked the ball away from quarterback C.J. Beathard, and Josh Bynes ran it 23 yards for a key fourth-quarter touchdown, allowing visiting Arizona to hold on and beat San Francisco in Santa Clara, Calif.

Josh Rosen threw a 75-yard touchdown pass on Arizona’s first offensive play of the game, and the Cardinals (1-4) turned 49ers fumbles and interceptions into two other scores. Rosen earned his first win as an NFL starter, and Steve Wilks got his first as Arizona head coach.

Beathard threw for a career-best 349 yards and the 49ers outrushed the Cardinals 147-56, but Arizona was able to overcome a 447-220 deficit in total yards to beat San Francisco (1-4) for the seventh straight time.

Bengals 27, Dolphins 17

Defensive linemen Michael Johnson and Sam Hubbard scored touchdowns as host Cincinnati rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Miami.

It was the third fourth-quarter winning comeback this season by the Bengals (4-1). The Dolphins (3-2) lost their second game in a row.

Randy Bullock made a 20-yard field goal with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter, snapping a 17-17 tie. On Miami’s next drive, Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap’s strip sack resulted in Hubbard’s 19-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Browns 12, Ravens 9 (OT)

Greg Joseph kicked a 37-yard field goal with two seconds left in overtime as host Cleveland defeated Baltimore.

Joseph, in just his third game with the Browns (2-2-1), had earlier missed an extra point and then a 55-yarder with five seconds left in regulation.

Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, in his first home start, finished 25 of 43 for 342 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He was sacked five times. Joe Flacco was 29 of 56 for 298 yards and an interception for the Ravens (3-2).

Bills 13, Titans 12

Stephen Hauschka’s 46-yard field goal as time expired capped Buffalo’s comeback victory over Tennessee in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen ran for the game’s only touchdown and led the Bills (2-3) on a 47-yard drive to set up Hauschka’s field goal. Allen finished 10 of 19 passing for 82 yards and an interception.

Ryan Succop kicked four field goals for the Titans (3-2), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

