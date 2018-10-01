NFL roundup: Texans, Titans, Raiders work OT for wins

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the visiting Houston Texans pulled out a 37-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, halting a nine-game winless streak that dated back to last November.

Sep 30, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) kicks an extra point during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Houston (1-3) benefited from the odd decision of Colts coach Frank Reich to attempt a fourth-down conversion at the Indianapolis 43-yard line inside the final minute. Andrew Luck was errant on his pass attempt, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson answered with a 19-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins to set up the game-winning kick.

Fairbairn and Adam Vinatieri traded field goals in overtime. Vinatieri drilled a 42-yard field goal for Indianapolis (1-3) to close the first half, surpassing Hall of Famer Morten Anderson with his NFL-record 566th field goal. The overtime boot raised his total to 567.

Titans 26, Eagles 23 (OT)

Marcus Mariota threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis with 17 seconds remaining in overtime to lift host Tennessee past Philadelphia.

The Titans (3-1) converted three fourth downs on the game-winning drive and won their third game in a row. Mariota was 30 of 43 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Davis had nine catches for 161 yards.

Jake Elliott had given the Eagles (2-2) a 23-20 lead in overtime with a 37-yard field goal.

Raiders 45, Browns 42 (OT)

Matt McCrane’s 29-yard field goal with 1:46 left in overtime gave Jon Gruden his first victory in his return as Oakland’s coach, spoiling the first start by Baker Mayfield for visiting Cleveland.

Nick Chubb scored his second touchdown on a 41-yard run with 4:20 to play as Cleveland (1-2-1) built a 42-34 lead.

The Raiders (1-3) started their last regulation possession at their own 47-yard line with 1:28 left. Derek Carr threw to Jared Cook for a 7-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left. Carr’s two-point pass to tightly defended Jordy Nelson forced overtime.

Cowboys 26, Lions 24

Set up by a 34-yard, over-the-shoulder catch by Ezekiel Elliott, Brett Maher booted a 38-yard field goal as time expired to lift Dallas past Detroit in Arlington, Texas.

Matthew Stafford’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate had given the Lions (1-3) the lead with 2:17 remaining, but Dak Prescott guided the Cowboys (2-2) on a nine-play, 55-yard drive to set up Maher’s fourth field goal of the game.

Elliott finished with a career-high 240 yards from scrimmage. Prescott completed 17 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two scores. Stafford finished 24 of 30 passing for 307 yards and threw two TDs to Tate, who finished with eight grabs for 132 yards.

Bengals 37, Falcons 36

Sep 30, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) drops back to pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton hit A.J. Green in the end zone for 13-yard touchdown with seven seconds remaining to give Cincinnati a win at Atlanta.

The Bengals (3-1) drove 75 yards in 16 plays for the winning touchdown, twice converting fourth-down plays against the Falcons (1-3).

Dalton completed 29 of 41 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Ryan couldn’t get the Falcons a victory despite completing 29 of 39 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns, two to rookie Calvin Ridley.

Packers 22, Bills 0

Aaron Rodgers threw for 298 yards and a touchdown, leading host Green Bay to a rout of Buffalo.

The Packers (2-1-1) held the Bills (1-3) to 145 yards to post their first shutout since Oct. 31, 2010. Green Bay had allowed an average of 27.7 points and 386.7 yards through the first three games.

Aaron Jones rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Jimmy Graham caught his first touchdown as a Packer. Mason Crosby made three field goals (two from 52 yards, one from 36). Rodgers looked comfortable wearing a brace on his sore left knee, completing 22 of 40 passes to seven different receivers.

Bears 48, Buccaneers 10

Mitchell Trubisky completed 19 of 26 passes for 354 yards and six touchdowns, and host Chicago coasted to a win over Tampa Bay.

Trubisky enjoyed by far the best start of his two-year career, tossing more touchdown passes (five) than incomplete passes (four) during the first half.

Taylor Gabriel caught two touchdowns for the Bears (3-1). Four others hauled in one touchdown apiece Trey Burton, Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen and Josh Bellamy. The Buccaneers (2-2) gave up 30-plus points for the third time this season.

Saints 33, Giants 18

Alvin Kamara had touchdown runs of 9, 4 and 49 yards, and Wil Lutz kicked four second-quarter field goals to lift New Orleans past New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Saints (3-1) earned their third consecutive victory and moved into first place in the NFC South. The Giants fell to 1-3, last in the NFC East.

Kamara’s 49-yard score with 2:06 left iced the game, capping a six-play, 97-yard drive after the Giants had closed within 26-18 with 3:44 left. Kamara finished with 134 yards on 19 carries and had another 47 yards on five catches.

Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17

Mike Davis rushed for a career-high 101 yards and two touchdowns, and Sebastian Janikowski made a 52-yard field goal as time expired to lift Seattle to a victory over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

The Seahawks drove 31 yards in seven plays without a timeout to set up Janikowski’s winning kick after Arizona’s Phil Dawson pushed a 45-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:55 remaining.

Russell Wilson completed 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards for the Seahawks (2-2). Josh Rosen completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards and his first career touchdown in his first start for the Cardinals (0-4).

Jaguars 31, Jets 12

Blake Bortles threw a pair touchdowns and directed six scoring drives as host Jacksonville recorded a victory over New York.

Bortles completed 29 of 38 passes for 388 yards with one interception, helping the Jaguars improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2007. Jacksonville’s Josh Lambo made field goals of 32 and 22 yards before booting a 54-yarder late in the first half.

Rookie Sam Darnold completed 17 of 34 passes for 167 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Jets (1-3).

Ravens 26, Steelers 14

Justin Tucker hit field goals of 47, 49, 28 and 31 yards in the second half to give Baltimore a win at Pittsburgh.

The Ravens (3-1) shut out the Steelers (1-2-1) in the last two quarters after the Steelers erased a two-touchdown deficit. Anthony Levine intercepted a Ben Roethlisberger pass with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco completed 28 of 42 passes for 363 yards, including touchdowns of 33 yards to John Brown and 3 yards to Alex Collins. Roethlisberger was 27 of 47 for 274 yards with a 26-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown and the one interception.

Patriots 38, Dolphins 7

Tom Brady completed 23 of 35 throws for 274 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as New England overpowered Miami in Foxborough, Mass.

Rookie Sony Michel rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and Cordarrelle Patterson notched his first New England TD as part of the offensive explosion. Michel is the first New England rookie to reach 100 rushing yards in a game in six years.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 11-for-20 for 100 yards with an interception. Miami didn’t score until backup quarterback Brock Osweiler’s 6-yard pass to running back Frank Gore with 2:42 to play.

Chargers 29, 49ers 27

Philip Rivers passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns to help Los Angeles down San Francisco in Carson, Calif.

Melvin Gordon accounted for 159 yards (104 rushing, 55 receiving) and caught a scoring pass for the Chargers (2-2). Caleb Sturgis provided the winning points on a 21-yard field goal with 7:41 left.

San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice in his first start of the season. George Kittle had six receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers (1-3).

—Field Level Media