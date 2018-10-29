NFL roundup: Unbeaten Rams nip Packers

Backup Los Angeles linebacker Ramik Wilson forced a fumble by Green Bay Packers kickoff returner Ty Montgomery and recovered the loose ball with 1:56 to play, helping the host Rams improve to 8-0 with a 29-27 victory Sunday.

Jared Goff threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 114 yards, added 81 receiving yards and scored for the 11th straight game for the lone unbeaten team in the NFL. Aaron Donald had two sacks to give him 10 in eight games.

Green Bay (3-3-1) was leading 27-26 when rookie JK Scott’s punt traveled only 25 yards, setting up Los Angeles at the Packers 40-yard line. Seven plays later, Greg Zuerlein’s 34-yard field goal put the Rams in front with 2:05 remaining, setting up Wilson’s heroics.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 286 yards for the Packers, with Davante Adams making five receptions for 133 yards. Green Bay, however, went only 2 of 9 on third downs.

Saints 30, Vikings 20

P.J. Williams returned a Kirk Cousins interception 45 yards for a touchdown after forcing a momentum-changing fumble, and Wil Lutz added three field goals to lift New Orleans to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Lutz connected on field goals of 52, 42 and 42 yards for the Saints (6-1). Drew Brees (18 of 23 for a season-low 120 yards and one interception) opened the scoring with a 3-yard shovel pass for a touchdown to Alvin Kamara.

Minnesota’s Adam Thielen finished with seven receptions for 103 yards, his NFL-record-tying eighth consecutive game with triple-digit receiving yards. Calvin Johnson set the mark with the Detroit Lions in 2012. Stefon Diggs amassed 119 yards on 10 catches for the Vikings (4-3-1), who outgained the Saints 423-270 in total yards.

Chiefs 30, Broncos 23

Patrick Mahomes continued his torrid pace, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns as Kansas City downed visiting Denver.

The win was the Chiefs’ 19th in their past 21 matchups against AFC West opponents, as the division leaders improved to 7-1 with their seventh straight win against the Broncos (3-5). The 300-yard aerial performance was the seventh straight for Mahomes, who padded his TD count to 26, best in the NFL.

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was sacked five times, including three times by Dee Ford. Keenum finished with 262 yards passing, going 23 of 34. Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker added 95 and 78 yards rushing, respectively, as Denver generated 411 yards.

Steelers 33, Browns 18

James Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown hooked up for two scores through the air as Pittsburgh overcame a slow start to down visiting Cleveland.

Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards for Pittsburgh (4-2-1). Baker Mayfield threw for 180 yards with touchdowns to Antonio Callaway and Seth DeValve for Cleveland (2-5-1).

Cleveland scored on its game-opening possession for the first time this season, on Greg Joseph’s 34-yard field goal. He added a 45-yarder with 2:34 left in the opening quarter to make it 6-0, but missed wide right 1:31 into the second quarter on a 41-yard attempt that would have made it 9-0. He also missed an extra-point attempt.

Bears 24, Jets 10

Mitchell Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago pulled away for a comfortable win over visiting New York.

Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller each caught touchdown passes for the Bears, and Jordan Howard scored on the ground. Chicago (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak and earned its first win in October.

Chris Herndon hauled in the lone touchdown for the Jets (3-5), who have dropped back-to-back games. Sam Darnold finished 14 of 29 for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Bengals 37, Buccaneers 34

Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired, lifting host Cincinnati over Tampa Bay, which benched quarterback Jameis Winston after his fourth interception.

Joe Mixon gained 123 yards on 21 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 8 yards as Cincinnati (5-3) broke a two-game losing streak. Andy Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards, finding Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green for touchdown strikes of 9 and 17 yards, respectively.

The sailing wasn’t nearly as smooth for Winston, who was benched for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick after Jessie Bates returned Winston’s fourth interception 21 yards with 2:10 left in the third quarter for a score and put the Bucs (3-4) down 34-16. Fitzpatrick rallied Tampa Bay to a tie prior to Bullock’s winning boot.

Eagles 24, Jaguars 18

Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns, and Philadelphia held off a charging Jacksonville to hang on for a win at Wembley Stadium in London.

Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz as the Eagles (4-4) were victorious in their first trip to London.

The Jaguars (3-5) had won three straight times in London and had a chance late to potentially take the lead. However, Blake Bortles’ pass on fourth-and-2 from the Jaguars’ 48-yard line with 3:41 left was incomplete.

Panthers 36, Ravens 21

Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Carolina, buoyed by scoring drives of 99 and 85 yards, drubbed Baltimore in Charlotte, N.C.

Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns as the Panthers (5-2) built on a franchise-best comeback victory a week earlier at Philadelphia. Newton completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards without an interception.

Joe Flacco was 22 of 39 for 192 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for the Ravens (4-4). Backup quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst with 1:02 left when the game was well out of hand.

Seahawks 28, Lions 14

Russell Wilson completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns — and a perfect 158.3 passer rating — and Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and a score as Seattle cruised in Detroit.

The Seahawks (4-3), who were coming off a bye, won for the fourth time in five games after an 0-2 start. The Lions (3-4) had won three of four entering Sunday.

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford was 27 of 40 for 310 yards and two touchdowns but committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter — a fumble while scrambling and an interception on first-and-goal with 3:08 remaining — to thwart a comeback bid.

Redskins 20, Giants 13

Adrian Peterson scored his first receiving touchdown since 2013 then added a late 64-yard TD run while the Washington defense sacked Eli Manning seven times in a divisional road win over New York.

Along with recording his sixth career touchdown reception late in the first quarter with a 7-yard catch on second-and-goal, Peterson rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as Washington (5-2) won its third straight game since a blowout loss to New Orleans.

Manning has now been sacked 31 times — matching his total from last season and eight shy of his career high set in 2013. He completed 30 of 47 passes for 316 yards as the Giants (1-7) lost their fifth straight.

Cardinals 18, 49ers 15

Rookie Josh Rosen passed for a career-high 252 yards and led host Arizona on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to beat San Francisco and sweep the season series.

Larry Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, passing Tony Gonzalez for seventh place in league history with 112 touchdown catches. David Johnson had 100 total yards for the Cardinals (2-6), who have yet to beat anyone other than the 49ers (1-7).

San Francisco reached the Cardinals’ 45-yard line with seven seconds remaining before a bad snap went over quarterback C.J. Beathard’s head. The clock ran out as he scrambled to pick the ball up and throw it away. The 49ers have lost six in a row.