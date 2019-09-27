Packers, Eagles players give thumbs up after suffering scare injuries

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox each confirmed on Friday via social media that they were in good spirits after suffering frightening, game-exiting injuries during their teams’ Thursday night match-up.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 22, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) reacts after picking up a first down in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After catching a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Williams suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett and left the game strapped to a stretcher. His team said on Twitter that he was being evaluated for head and neck injuries.

Maddox also left the game on a stretcher after his own teammate collided with him with less than two minutes left in the game.

The Eagles wrote on Twitter that Maddox had movement in “all extremities” but that he had been taken to the hospital for “precautionary reasons.”

The twin injuries in a single game caused concern among even the most hardened NFL fans, accustomed to the sport’s frequent and sometimes brutal hits.

It came as a relief when each player later struck an optimistic tone on social media.

“Only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team,” Williams posted on his Instagram account on Friday, adding a note of encouragement for Maddox.

“Wish nothing but blessings and a speedy recovery for you bro.”

Maddox replied: “Everything is going well.

“Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good.”

Philadelphia defeated Green Bay 34-27.