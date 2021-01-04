Playoff pairings set for NFL's wild-card weekend

With the Green Bay Packers (13-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) earning the top seeds and first-round byes in the NFC and AFC playoffs, respectively, the other 12 teams that made the playoffs have learned where they’ll be headed for wild card weekend.

Jan 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general view of SoFi Stadium during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In an unprecedented move for the NFL, seven teams made the postseason from each conference, with only the top seed receiving a first-round bye. In previous years, each conference sent six teams to the postseason and the top two seeds received first-round byes.

There will be three games on Saturday and three more on Sunday, starting at 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. All times are EST.

In the NFC, the second-seeded and NFC South champion New Orleans Saints (12-4) will host the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears (8-8), who backed into the playoffs when the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints and Bears will meet on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Third-seeded and NFC West champion Seattle (12-4) will host the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Rams (10-6), who punched their playoff ticket for the third time in four years with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Seattle and the Rams will meet on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. The teams split a pair of regular-season games, with each winning on its home field, most recently the Seahawks’ 20-9 win in Week 16 that secured the division title.

The NFC East champion, either Washington (6-9) or New York Giants (6-10) pending the outcome of the Washington-Philadelphia Eagles, will host fifth-seeded Tampa Bay (11-5) on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., as Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is three wins away from his seventh Super Bowl title.

Either the Giants or Washington will be just the second team to make the playoffs with a losing record -- aside from the 1982 strike-shortened season -- joining the 2010 Seahawks, who went 7-9 en route to winning the NFC West title. That year, Seattle defeated New Orleans in the first round before falling a week later in the divisional round at Chicago.

In the AFC, the second-seeded and AFC East champion Buffalo Bills (13-3) will host the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts (11-5) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Colts coach Frank Reich is a Buffalo legend, as he quarterbacked the Bills to the biggest comeback in playoff history, rallying Buffalo from a 32-point deficit against the Houston Oilers to win in overtime, 41-38, on Jan. 3 1993.

The third-seeded and AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) will host sixth-seeded Cleveland (11-5), which is making its first postseason appearance since 2002, in the opening weekend finisher on Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

The AFC North teams split a pair of meetings, with each team winning on its home field. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh, 24-22, in Week 17 in a game in which the Steelers rested several of their best players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Fourth-seeded and AFC South champion Tennessee (12-4) will host the fifth-seeded Baltimore Ravens (11-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Titans knocked the then-top-seeded Ravens out of the playoffs last year in the divisional round before falling to the eventual-Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

--Field Level Media