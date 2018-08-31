Report: Anthem dialog likely to stretch into season

A resolution on the NFL’s policy regarding the national anthem likely will not be settled before the start of the regular season, according to a report from ESPN.

The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

However, both the NFL and the NFL Players Association have been “encouraged” by ongoing dialog on the subject, ESPN said. Members of the league’s executive committee and the NFLPA met earlier this week in East Rutherford, N.J., to discuss a policy or universal protocol for the national anthem.

In May, owners announced a new policy that required players to either remain in the locker room during the playing of the anthem or stand to show respect.

The policy, which stated players could be fined for violations, was quickly scuttled as the NFLPA resisted the measure not being collectively bargained.

President Donald Trump continues to speak up on his belief that all players should stand at attention during the anthem. Some owners, including Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Bob McNair of the Houston Texans, have strongly endorsed that position.

—Field Level Media