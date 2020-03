FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots' Tom Brady in action. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tom Brady said in on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the NFL team.

The 42-year-old quarterback, who won six Super Bowl rings during his celebrated tenure with the team, said his “football journey will place elsewhere”, but did not elaborate on his next move.