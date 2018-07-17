Former Arizona State football player Franklin dies at 26

Jason Franklin, a former Arizona State walk-on linebacker, has died at age 26.

His mother posted the news Sunday on Facebook but did not state his cause of death.

Franklin played for the Sun Devils from 2011-15, mostly on special teams. In August 2014, before his junior season, Franklin was presented a scholarship by then-coach Todd Graham.

“There are no words that I can explain,” Franklin told azcentral.com after he and four other players received their scholarships that summer. “All the work we have put in. All the hours. ... We did it voluntarily because we love this game.”

In his senior season, Franklin played in one game but was named the defensive most valuable player on the scout team.

Franklin earned his degree in communications in 2015. He worked in sports media at the end of his college career, and in May launched a website, excusejfrank.com, that billed him as a media producer, on-air personality and “a lifestyle concierge.”

Graham remembered his former player on Twitter: “Prayers for Jason Franklin & Family RIP #SunDevil4Life”

