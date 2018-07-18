FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 2:58 PM / in an hour

Steelers WR Brown lands on Madden NFL 19 cover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown was unveiled on Wednesday as the new cover guy for EA Sports’ Madden NFL 19 video game.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 14, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The game is released in Aug. 10 and you can bet Brown is ready to play as himself.

“To be on the cover is a real honor I’ve wanted to always have because I have so much connection with the game,” Brown said. “Growing up as a kid I played Madden all the time, was being inspired by the players in the game. And now to be on the cover, it’s a special feeling.”

Brown, 30, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Steelers. The Central Michigan product had just 16 catches as a rookie in 2010 before posting his first 1,000 yard season the following year.

Brown is coming off his fifth consecutive 100-catch season. He made 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017.

He has 733 catches for 9,910 yards and 59 touchdowns in his first eight NFL seasons.

— Field Level Media

