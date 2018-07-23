Manziel traded to CFL's Alouettes

Johnny Manziel finally could get a chance to play a meaningful down in the Canadian Football League.

FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is pictured prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, United States on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Hamilton Tiger Cats traded Manziel on Sunday to the Montreal Alouettes, where the former Heisman Trophy winner will be reunited with Mike Sherman, his first coach at Texas A&M. The Alouettes, who have the league’s worst offense, could give Manziel a shot to start after three other signal-callers have struggled in the role, according to TSN.

Manziel appeared in preseason action for Hamilton but did not take a snap in regular-season play. Montreal acquired him along with offensive linemen Landon Rice and Tony Washington in exchange for wide receiver Chris Williams, defensive end Jamaal Westerman and a pair of first-round draft picks, in 2020 and 2021.

“We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent,” Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. “With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offense.”

Manziel, 25, won the 2012 Heisman Trophy and was selected in the first round (No. 22 overall) by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. However, the player nicknamed “Johnny Football” struggled with poor play on the field and controversy off of it. The Browns released him on March 11, 2016, several months after he allegedly was seen partying in Las Vegas instead of attending meetings with the team.

At 1-4, Montreal is looking for a spark to its season. The Alouettes are averaging only 13.8 points per game.

