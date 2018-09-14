Montreal quarterback Manziel doubts Alouettes still believe in him

Montreal quarterback Johnny Manziel senses the Alouettes are losing faith in him after a concussion forced him out of the lineup for two weeks.

Aug 3, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws a pass against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the third quarter at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Manziel, 25, was at practice Thursday but is not guaranteed of being active for Friday’s game against the B.C. Lions.

Manziel was diagnosed with a head injury on Aug. 11. He was cleared in time for Montreal’s game on August 31 but did not play. The Alouettes had a bye last week.

Antonio Pipkin and Matthew Shiltz are 1-2 on the depth chart as of Thursday’s practice, head coach Mike Sherman said.

“Seems like he’s doing better, so we’ll evaluate him a little bit more. I really haven’t even talked to the trainers about him other than the fact they gave him IVs yesterday at the doctors, and he’s feeling much better today,’’ Sherman said in an interview with ESPN.

Manziel was ill this week, further clouding his status this week.

Traded from Hamilton on July 22 in a deal that included a pair of first-round picks, Manziel said it was evident early in his time in Montreal that the team considered him a key piece. That apparently changed when Manziel was injured, or at least that is the quarterback’s perception.

“Since I missed the games because of the concussion and then not getting to play once I was back has been frustrating for sure, because I felt like there was a lot of hope, and a lot of faith in me being the guy here,’’ he said. “How quickly that’s changed in two weeks is tough.’’

Manziel said Sherman told him when the trade was finalized, “This has to work. This will work.”

“And I feel a little frustrated at this point,” Manziel said, “because coming off the injury, I’m not getting a chance to play, and I’m sick, I miss a couple days of practice, and now I feel I put myself way behind where I need to be.’’

—Field Level Media