AAF roundup: Apollos top Commanders, move to 2-0

Feb 17, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Orlando Apollos quarterback Garrett†Gilbert (3) looks to throw against the San Antonio Commanders during the first half at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Gilbert threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday as the visiting Orlando Apollos overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Commanders 37-29 and move to 2-0.

Gilbert, an SMU product who appeared briefly for the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, finished 19 of 28 while averaging 14 yards per attempt. His favorite target was Charles Johnson, a former Minnesota Vikings wideout who finished with seven catches for 192 yards, including a 21-yard score. Wideout Jalin Marshall — an Ohio State product who latched on briefly with the New York Jets in 2016 — added three catches for 84 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown.

Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside, a seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals last spring, finished 20 of 39 for 223 yards. He threw a 1-yard touchdown to Evan Rodriguez but had a costly pick-six midway through the fourth quarter, as Keith Reaser took it 38 yards for what proved to be the winning touchdown.

—Field Level Media