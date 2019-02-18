AAF roundup: Apollos top Commanders, move to 2-0

Feb 17, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Orlando Apollos quarterback GarrettÂ Gilbert (3) looks to throw during the second half against the San Antonio Commanders at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Gilbert threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday as the visiting Orlando Apollos overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Commanders 37-29 and move to 2-0.

Gilbert, an SMU product who appeared briefly for the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, finished 19 of 28 while averaging 14 yards per attempt. His favorite target was Charles Johnson, a former Minnesota Vikings wideout who finished with seven catches for 192 yards, including a 21-yard score. Wideout Jalin Marshall — an Ohio State product who latched on briefly with the New York Jets in 2016 — added three catches for 84 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown.

Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside, a seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals last spring, finished 20 of 39 for 223 yards. He threw a 1-yard touchdown to Evan Rodriguez but had a costly pick-six midway through the fourth quarter, as Keith Reaser took it 38 yards for what proved to be the winning touchdown.

Fleet 24, Legends 12

Running back Ja’Quan Gardner scampered for 104 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as San Diego overcame visiting Atlanta in a defensive battle.

Gardner, a 2018 undrafted rookie who spent training camp with the San Francisco 49ers last fall, scored from 8 and 7 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Philip Nelson completed a bizarre pass — throwing it backwards and over his helmet while facing his own goal line and being hit — but struggled to just 142 yards and an interception on 14-of-30 passing.

Matt Simms, who played four games for the Jets from 2013-14, went 17 of 25 for 160 yards with a touchdown and a pick for Atlanta, which fell to 0-2. Running back Akrum Wadley — a former Iowa Hawkeyes star who spent training camp with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in 2018 — had eight catches for 70 yards.

—Field Level Media