March 4, 2019 / 2:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AAF roundup: San Antonio gives Birmingham first loss

Former Baylor defensive back Orion Stewart picked off a pass late in the fourth quarter, and the visiting San Antonio Commanders held on for a 12-11 win over the Birmingham Iron on Sunday afternoon.

Stewart, who spent time with several NFL teams including the Denver Broncos and New York Giants but never appeared in a game, sealed Birmingham’s first loss of the season when he intercepted quarterback Luis Perez. The turnover spoiled a comeback attempt by the Iron, which pulled within a point after a rushing touchdown by former NFL running back Trent Richardson and a successful two-point conversion from Perez to DeVozea Felton.

Quarterback Logan Woodside completed 11 of 25 passes for 106 yards for San Antonio (2-2) and Trey Williams rushed for the Commanders’ lone touchdown. Richardson rushed for 15 yards on eight carries for Birmingham (3-1).

