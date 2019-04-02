Reports: AAF suspends operations after just 8 weeks

FILE PHOTO: The logo for the Alliance of American Football League is shown at media event at SDCCU Stadium where the new league introduced a team and head coach to the eight-team league, set to begin play February 2019, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Just eight weeks into its inaugural season, the Alliance of American Football is reportedly suspending operations on Tuesday.

ProFootballTalk broke the news on Twitter, adding that the “league is not folding yet. But it’s heading that way.”

A conference call was scheduled with the league office and AAF team officials for Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

AAF majority owner Tom Dundon told USA Today last week that the eight-team league was in jeopardy because it had been unable to tap into young NFL talent. He said the AAF “can’t be a development league” without cooperation from the NFL Players Association.

The AAF is in Week 9 of its 10-week regular season. The teams are based in Atlanta, Birmingham (Ala.), Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego and Tempe (Ariz.).

—Field Level Media