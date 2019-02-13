Spurrier: Tebow chose baseball over AAF

FILE PHOTO: Former NFL player Tim Tebow arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California, U.S. on March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Orlando Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier claims Tim Tebow turned down an invitation to join the Alliance of American Football, choosing instead to keep pursuing his baseball dreams.

“I don’t blame him. If I were in his situation, I’d probably do the same thing,” Spurrier said during an interview Tuesday with NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk Live.

Tebow’s decision to continue his quest to make the New York Mets roster means that one former Florida Gators Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback won’t get to coach another.

Spurrier, 73, whose Apollos opened the inaugural AAF season with a 40-6 victory Saturday against the Atlanta Legends, won the Heisman at Florida in 1966. He later coached the Gators to a national championship in 1996.

Tebow, 31, won the 2007 Heisman and led the Gators to two national championships.

He was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2010, but started just 16 games over three NFL seasons with the Broncos (2010-11) and New York Jets (2012).

A left-handed-hitting outfielder and designated hitter, Tebow batted .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games at Double-A Binghamton last season. He has been invited to spring training.

—Field Level Media