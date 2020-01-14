'Ochocinco' takes aim at XFL ... as a kicker

December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; NFL former player Chad Johnson before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson is hoping to get a kick out of the XFL’s reboot this spring. Literally.

At 42 and with his pass-catching days behind him, the veteran of 11 NFL seasons, who was also popular for the nickname “Ochocinco,” said in a Twitter post that he will try out for the XFL as a kicker.

Johnson, who caught 766 passes in his NFL career, said the kicking opportunity “presented itself” and that he will have a tryout Monday. All eight teams have been in training camp in the Houston area since Jan. 4, with the inaugural season set to begin Feb. 8.

Johnson hinted that his ultimate dream would be to eventually return to the NFL as a kicker.

“Pretty far fetched but imagine me being consistent during an XFL season (and) getting a chance at a 53 man roster in the NFL,” Johnson said in a Twiter post. “even i don’t make it just being able to compete for a spot at a entirely different position will be so riveting.”

Johnson’s last NFL appearance came in 2011. In addition to 766 catches in 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and another year with the New England Patriots, he had 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns.

The XFL features four Western Conference teams (Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, Seattle Dragons) and four Eastern Conference clubs (DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers).

—Field Level Media