Footgolf: Argentina's Perrone crowned world champion

(Reuters) - Matias Perrone of Argentina became the footgolf world champion in Marrakesh, Morocco on Sunday, beating Briton Ben Clarke by two shots to claim the title.

Perrone succeeded his compatriot Christian Otero, who won the event two years ago.

Sophie Brown won the women’s tournament in a 1-2-3 for Britain from Claire Williams and Natalie Richardson.

France triumphed in the team event by beating Britain in the final on Saturday, with the United States overcoming Spain in the third-place match.

Thirty six countries were represented in the third World Cup, which takes place every two years.

The sport is based on the rules of golf, with players kicking a football from the tee to an enlarged hole.

Like golf it can be played using the strokeplay, with the lowest number of shots winning, or matchplay formats.