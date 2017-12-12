Forced labor uncovered at New York waterfront wedding hall, authorities say

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have accused two men in New York of recruiting immigrants from the Philippines to work for little or no pay at an historic catering hall in a case of human trafficking happening “in plain sight”.

The pair lured workers with promises of good jobs and paid money into their bank accounts but took it back and threatened to report them if they complained, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a statement.

Many of the workers were living with expired visas in the basement of one of the accused men, ICE said.

“This case is an example of ruthless labor trafficking hiding in plain sight,” said Angel Melendez, ICE special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New York, in a statement.

“These individuals allegedly committed visa fraud while forcing people to work in their catering hall under horrible conditions, in what seemed to be an inescapable situation.”

An estimated 24.9 million people around the world are trapped in forced labor, according to the International Labour Organization and human rights group Walk Free Foundation.

The two men, Ralph Colamussi of New York and Roberto Villanueva of the Philippines, are accused of forcing immigrants to work at the Thatched Cottage in Centerport, New York, about 40 miles (65 kms) east of New York City.

Colamussi, owner of the Thatched Cottage, filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and closed the picturesque waterfront venue which dated back to 1915.

The two men recruited workers in the Philippines between 2008 and 2013 and made them pay upfront fees, which are illegal, ICE said. When they arrived in the United States, the workers found themselves getting low or no wages, it said.

They face federal charges of conspiring to engage in forced labor of immigrants, visa fraud and other counts.

Details on how many immigrants were involved and the potential length of the criminal sentences were not immediately available from ICE. (Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)