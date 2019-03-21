Ford names Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday named former Amazon.com Inc and Snap Inc executive Tim Stone as chief financial officer, replacing Bob Shanks, who will retire at the end of 2019.

Stone, who was with Amazon for two decades and later served as CFO of Snap, will join Ford on April 15 as a company officer and take over as CFO on June 1, Ford said.

The No.2 U.S. carmaker said Shanks, 66, who joined Ford in 1977, will work closely with Stone on the transition and then on special projects through the end of the year.

Stone will report to Chief Executive Jim Hackett.

“Bob’s leadership was integral to Ford’s comeback during the great recession,” Hackett said.

The automaker also named Mark Ovenden to the role of president of International Markets Group, replacing Peter Fleet, who will retire.

Stuart Rowley, currently chief operating officer for Ford North America, was appointed as president, Ford of Europe, succeeding Steven Armstrong who is being named as chairman, Ford of Europe.

Ford said last week it plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs in Germany and will reduce its workforce in Britain as it seeks to return to profit in Europe.