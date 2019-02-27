Ford's China JV to lay off 'thousands' of workers: New York Times

Workers assemble vehicles at a plant of Changan Ford, a joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford Motor Company, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s joint venture in China has “quietly begun” dismissing thousands of its 20,000 workers due to weak auto sales in the world’s second-largest economy, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The report did not identify its source of the information on the scale of the job cuts.

Ford did not immediately comment on the report. A spokeswoman for Ford’s local joint venture company, formed in partnership with Changan Automobile Group, did not respond to a request for immediate comment.