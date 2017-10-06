FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford delays Fiesta recall in China due to spare part issues: media
#Business News
October 6, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 14 days ago

Ford delays Fiesta recall in China due to spare part issues: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) has postponed a planned recall of its Fiesta ST cars in China, the world’s top auto market, due to delays in the delivery of spare parts for repairs, state media Xinhua reported on Friday.

An airplane flies above a Ford logo in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The recall, involving 435 imported cars produced from Feb. 15, 2013 to Nov. 11, 2014, will start on Nov. 20, more than two months behind schedule, it said citing the company.

The vehicles will be pulled from the market due to defects in the engine cooling system, which could lead to leaks of coolant and a risk of engine fire, it said.

While the scale of the recall is small compared with other incidents, the issue is the latest misstep in China by the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

In August, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said Ford would recall 37,734 Explorer SUVs due to steering wheel dust cover problems.

According to the Xinhua report, the company said owners should contact dealers as soon as the recall starts to have the component replaced.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Stella Qiu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
