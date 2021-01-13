Ford sold 602,627 vehicles in China in 2020, up 6% year-on-year

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it sold 602,627 vehicles in China last year, up 6% from 2019, its first annual growth in the world’s biggest car market since 2017.

After a peak of 1.08 million vehicles in 2016, Ford’s sales began faltering in late 2017. In the past three months, Ford sold 190,916 vehicles, up 30% from the same period last year.

In China, Ford makes cars through Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC), in which it has a stake, and a joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd.