Ford to resume production at China joint venture with Changan on February 10

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, Jan. 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor (F.N) plans to resume production on Feb. 10 at its manufacturing facilities in China with joint venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile (000625.SZ), a spokesman for the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

The production plan for its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou comes as local governments have extended Lunar New year holidays to rein in a coronavirus that has killed more than 130 people in China.