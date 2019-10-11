Ford's third-quarter China vehicle sales down 30.3% year-on-year to 131,060

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag flies on the roof of a Ford car dealership in Beijing, China October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s (F.N) July-to-September vehicle sales in China fell 30%, as the U.S. automaker continues to lose ground in a prolonged sales decline in its second biggest market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s delivered 131,060 vehicles in China in the third quarter, Ford said in a statement.

Ford’s sales in China fell 35.8% in the first quarter and by 21.7% in the second quarter.

It delivered around 421,000 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, according to Reuters calculations.