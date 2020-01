FILE PHOTO: A Ford model is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday that its China vehicle sales in 2019 fell 26.1% from a year earlier to 567,854 units, as the U.S. automaker continues to battle a prolonged sales decline in its second-biggest market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company delivered 146,473 vehicles in China in the fourth quarter, down 14.7% year-on-year, Ford said in a statement.