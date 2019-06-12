Ford to spend $180 million to fix suspension issue in Explorer vehicles

FILE PHOTO: The 2020 Ford Explorer is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday its North American unit will spend $180 million to correct a suspension issue in Explorer vehicles.

The suspension issue is in certain Explorer models made from 2011 through 2017, the automaker said in regulatory filing here

The expense will be reflected in the company’s second-quarter 2019 results, Ford said.

For the full year, the company said it continues to expect adjusted EBIT to be higher than in 2018, it added.