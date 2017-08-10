FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Environment
August 10, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 2 days ago

Ford Germany says all models, engines comply with emissions rules

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ford Motor Company is on display at a dealership of Genser company in Moscow, Russia, February 14, 2017.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ford's (F.N) division in Germany said on Thursday that all its vehicles and engines, including its latest diesel motors, comply with current emissions guidelines.

Ford is not using illegal devices to cheat on emissions tests, the carmaker's German division said by email.

Germany's WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported earlier on Thursday that the U.S. carmaker's mid-sized Mondeo model was being inspected by the German vehicle authority KBA for the possible use of cheating devices.

Ford said it has been contacted by the KBA about its Mondeo 2.0 TCDi model and has pledged to cooperate with the German authority.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims

