FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford to move autonomous vehicle business to Detroit
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Finance
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Life Lessons
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 10:37 PM / in an hour

Ford to move autonomous vehicle business to Detroit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Thursday it would relocate its autonomous and electric vehicle units to Detroit from Dearborn, Michigan.

The Ford logo is seen at the International Auto Show in Mexico City, Mexico November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“The relocation brings together Ford teams that are creating new business models in a resurgent, diverse neighborhood with industrial roots”, Ford said.

    The company said the new facility located in the Corktown neighborhood would be up and running early next year.

    The team in Corktown will be led by Sherif Marakby, Ford’s vice president of autonomous vehicles and electrification. The company will begin testing its latest self-driving vehicle technology next year.

    Ford told suppliers it plans to shift production of mid-size Fusion and Mondeo sedans out of Mexico and Spain in 2020 and move it to China, Reuters reported earlier in December citing sources.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.