Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia to rejoin Ford's board

FILE PHOTO: U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman speaks outside Lefortovo prison after visiting former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Thursday former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr., would rejoin the company's board of directors.

“I’m thrilled that we will again benefit from Jon’s extraordinary experience,” Executive Chairman Bill Ford said. “His career and accomplishments in global policy and trade are incomparable.”

Huntsman was first elected to Ford's board in 2012 but resigned in Sept. 2017 to become U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Donald Trump, a position he served for two years. (bit.ly/37cf1ZM)

Previously, Huntsman was U.S. ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011 under President Barack Obama and ambassador to Singapore in the early 1990s under presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

At Ford, Huntsman will be a member of the board’s Nominating and Governance, Compensation, and Sustainability and Innovation committees. With his return, the automaker’s board would expand to 14 members.