FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks plans to retire and is expected to stay through the end of the year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

A new finance chief is likely to be announced in the second half of this year, CNBC said. (bit.ly/2SB7j5u)

Bob Shanks was named Ford’s chief financial officer in April 2012.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.