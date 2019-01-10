Business News
January 10, 2019 / 11:01 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Ford's ride-share service Chariot to shut operations by March-end

1 Min Read

A Ford Transit Chariot van in London, Britain, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Summers

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's (F.N) ride-share service Chariot is ceasing its operations in the United States and the UK by the end of March, Chariot said in a blog post bit.ly/2D3DKjL on Thursday.

The move is a setback for Ford, which bought the San Francisco-based Chariot in 2016 to expand beyond auto manufacturing and take another step toward becoming a mobility company. [reut.rs/2D3vv77]

Earlier on Thursday, Ford said it will cut thousands of jobs, look at plant closures and discontinue loss-making vehicle lines as part of a turnaround effort aimed at achieving a 6 percent operating margin in Europe.

Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below