BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s sales in China fell 29 percent in May from a year earlier to 61,744 vehicles, the company said on Friday, as the U.S. automaker continued to grapple with the sales doldrums, caused in part by a dearth of competitive fresh product.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at Ford models at Auto Guangzhou in Guangzhou, China November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

That took sales volumes for the first five months of the year to 338,386 vehicles, down 22 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.