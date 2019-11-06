Business News
U.S. DoJ demands Ford Focus, Fiesta documentsL Detroit Free Press

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has demanded documents related to the transmission used in about 2 million of Ford Motor Co’s (F.N) Fiesta and Focus vehicles sold throughout this decade, the Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper obtained a subpoena issued in April in Case No. 126 before a District of Columbia grand jury requesting "all documents, communications and electronically stored information" relating to the company's actions involving the DPS6 PowerShift transmission dating back to 2010, the report said. [bit.ly/33n2vSp]

Ford did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment.

