Ford says reservations for its new electric Mustang are full

FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. shows the all-new electric Mustang Mach-E vehicle for a photo shoot at a studio in Warren, Michigan, U.S. October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co. (F.N) said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach E, are full.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled the electric Mustang on Nov. 17, and began taking reservations with a re-fundable deposit of $500.

More than 80% of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an extended range battery, while about 55% opted for all-wheel drive, Ford said in a statement.

The Mach E has become a high-profile test for a restructuring at Ford that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch this year of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer sport utility.